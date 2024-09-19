Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 8,974 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,104 shares in the company, valued at $79,606,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %
PCOR stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.02. 1,944,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,253. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
