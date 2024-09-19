Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells 64,140 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $935,802.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,227,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,635,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 29th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,354.22.

On Friday, August 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,324.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 610,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,101. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

