Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $3,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,180,599.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ SITM traded up $11.04 on Thursday, reaching $167.91. 313,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,125. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $170.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

