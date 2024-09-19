Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells 7,347 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M Kathryn Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $361.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,301,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 149.9% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 42,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

