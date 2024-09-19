Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $907,090.55 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,551,186.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 511,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,713. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on BKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

