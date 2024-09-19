Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 339 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total transaction of C$79,782.97.

Shares of TRI traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$230.96. The stock had a trading volume of 291,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$225.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$223.09. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$163.01 and a 52 week high of C$242.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.8291688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

