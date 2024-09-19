Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 5,310 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total value of C$1,247,459.18.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$1.89 on Thursday, hitting C$230.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$223.09. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.8291688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

