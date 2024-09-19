Insider Selling: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Insider Sells 28,228 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $107,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,948,683 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Munoz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of Torrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $715,118.20.

Torrid Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CURV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,118. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $449.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

