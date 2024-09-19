Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 359,616 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,262,194,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 17th, S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $142,840,720.00.

On Monday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. 21,515,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,435,295. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $627.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

