Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

INSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 9,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

