Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
INSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 9,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.
About Insight Select Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.