Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

