Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,002,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $313.39 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

