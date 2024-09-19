Inspire Investing LLC Buys 4,914 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in KB Home by 21.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in KB Home by 236.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KB Home by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in KB Home by 754.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

View Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.