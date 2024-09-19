Inspire Investing LLC Buys 627 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AptarGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 167.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 90.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $155.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.