Inspire Investing LLC Buys 826 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.