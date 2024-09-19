Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.31.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

