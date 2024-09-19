Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $307.71 on Thursday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.