Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.