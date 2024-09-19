Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,493,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,323,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TYL opened at $579.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

