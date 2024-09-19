Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $373.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.13 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

