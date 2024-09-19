Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $92,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $218.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.39 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.68 and a 200 day moving average of $202.82.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

