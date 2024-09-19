Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 51.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Chemed by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Chemed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 0.0 %

CHE opened at $577.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.35. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $497.36 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.