Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 155,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $80.19 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

