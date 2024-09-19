Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.