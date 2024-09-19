Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Vontier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vontier by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vontier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $60,612,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vontier by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

