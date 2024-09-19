Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.51 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

