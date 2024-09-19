Inspire Investing LLC Sells 14,249 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 56.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

