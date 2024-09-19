Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $215,643,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

