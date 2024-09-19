Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,785 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

