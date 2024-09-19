Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,880 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $133.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

