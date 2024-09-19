Inspire Investing LLC Sells 851 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,900.33 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,915.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,693.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,443.55.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.