Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $355.15 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.64.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

