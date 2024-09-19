Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $255.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $236.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.69 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

