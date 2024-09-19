Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 0.2 %

Insulet stock opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.