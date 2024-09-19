Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.17

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.17 and last traded at $131.17, with a volume of 52061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Integer Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.