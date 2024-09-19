Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 32,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 9,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

