Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.