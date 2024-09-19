Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

