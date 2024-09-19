Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

