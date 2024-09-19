Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

