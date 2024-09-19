Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $265,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.22 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.