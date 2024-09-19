International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $188.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.60.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $214.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $218.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

