International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 1.1%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $211.72 and last traded at $212.58. 1,069,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,212,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $196.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $184.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

