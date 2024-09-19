International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.43

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 118002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

