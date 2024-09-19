International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $50.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.21.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $927,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

