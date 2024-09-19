Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

