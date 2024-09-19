Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Sienna Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 307,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

