Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $24.10 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $380.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

