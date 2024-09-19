Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

