Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $798.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

